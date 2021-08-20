Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

