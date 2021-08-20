ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28.

