ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 459,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,451. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.71.

