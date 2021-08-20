Arianee (ARIA20) One Day Volume Tops $36,660.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $32.82 million and $36,660.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

