Ares Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $7.23 million and $1.08 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00149745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,704.57 or 0.99889434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.01 or 0.00920890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.97 or 0.00713661 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,800,576 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

