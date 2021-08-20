Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $7.23 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00149745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,704.57 or 0.99889434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.01 or 0.00920890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.97 or 0.00713661 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,800,576 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

