Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Shares of ARCE opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a P/E ratio of 328.42 and a beta of 0.87. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

