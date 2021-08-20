Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Arch Resources worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

ARCH opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

