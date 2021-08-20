ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.50

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 44526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

