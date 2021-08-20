Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

