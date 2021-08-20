Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,211. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.