Applied Research Investments LLC Acquires 1,969 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 10.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 541,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527,054. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

