Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

AMAT stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

