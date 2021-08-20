Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

