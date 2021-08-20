Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,105. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

