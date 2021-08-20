Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE AIT opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.79. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

