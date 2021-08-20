Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Major Shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied Buys 40,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.43.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

