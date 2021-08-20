Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 25,840,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $281.07.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.