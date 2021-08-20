AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.61.

NYSE:AON opened at $276.07 on Monday. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.32.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,525,000 after acquiring an additional 109,239 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $46,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 43.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 5.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

