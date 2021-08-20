Antonio Canton Buys 84,500 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,632.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,940,346.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton acquired 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Antonio Canton acquired 76,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton purchased 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton purchased 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton acquired 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton bought 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

Shares of Gold Springs Resource stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$48.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

