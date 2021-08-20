Anthony Noto Purchases 7,150 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00.

SOFI stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

