Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,543. Annexon has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

