Analyzing DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A DTE Energy 1 6 5 1 2.46

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $131.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 9.77% 12.53% 3.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and DTE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.18 billion 1.91 $1.37 billion $7.19 16.71

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 698 distribution substations and 445,800 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,308,000 service pipelines; and 1,305,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Gulf Coast, Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 139 MWs; 22 gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.