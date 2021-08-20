Analyzing ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

0.2% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 2 7 6 0 2.27 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectris pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 11.63% 17.26% 8.73% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $9.55 billion 3.47 $999.64 million $0.41 38.32 Spectris $1.72 billion 3.01 -$21.83 million $0.72 31.46

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris. Spectris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Spectris on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides identity solutions, including identity and access management, biometrics, authenticity and brand protection products, contactless RFID tags and transponders, and government IDs to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; components for overhead sectional doors and sensors; and high security fencings and gates. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors, wholesalers, and home improvement stores. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products. It also supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, software, and services for product design optimization and manufacturing control; and designs and manufactures tooling and monitoring system for installation and acquisition services, data processing services, 24/7 monitoring, and advanced analytics consulting. In addition, the company offers various industrial automation products, including IIoT controllers and gateways, data acquisition and protocol converters, human machine interface operator displays and panel meters, visualisation software products, proportionalÂ-integralÂ-derivative controllers, remote terminal units, input/output products, and signal conditioners and sensors; and industrial networking products, which include ethernet switches, wired and wireless routers, and network and device management software products. Further, it provides on-line and off-line measurement and control solutions for the dimensional monitoring of diameter, ovality, wall thickness, eccentricity, length and speed, and other parameters; particle measuring systems; and supplies gas analysis solutions and various related product and services. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.