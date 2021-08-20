Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Price Target at $66.90

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. 814,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,144. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.