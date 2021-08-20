Analysts Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCYX. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYX stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

