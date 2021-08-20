Analysts Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,296. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -421.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Insiders have sold a total of 68,162 shares of company stock worth $3,710,639 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 410,254 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,633,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.