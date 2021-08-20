Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 110,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,917. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.