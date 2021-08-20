Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $85.33

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

HOLX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

