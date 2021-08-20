Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Price Target at $51.86

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

GME stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.41. 58,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.45. GameStop has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.74 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

