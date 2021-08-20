Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Target Price at €31.94

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.09 ($37.75).

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVK shares. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €28.43 ($33.45). The stock had a trading volume of 862,603 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

