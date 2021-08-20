Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $77.00

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.28. 410,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

