Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $61.96

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Capri by 36,838.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

