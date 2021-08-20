Analysts Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,363,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.60. 6,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.21 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

