Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Earnings of $9.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post earnings of $9.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.01 and the lowest is $8.31. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $33.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $49.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,332.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,122. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,504.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 129 shares of company stock valued at $193,474 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

