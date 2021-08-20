Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.66. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

