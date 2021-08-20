Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $220.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.58 million and the lowest is $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $890.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 35,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

