Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several brokerages have commented on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

