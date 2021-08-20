Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $4.13 EPS

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings of $4.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Amgen posted earnings of $4.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $20.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.47. 96,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

