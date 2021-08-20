Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce sales of $609.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.18 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $160.10. 1,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

