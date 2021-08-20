Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Yext also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,099 shares of company stock worth $2,239,116. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 111,863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 3,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

