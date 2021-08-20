Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. The Wendy’s also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.71. 17,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,272. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

