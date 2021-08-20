Analysts Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $19.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.86 million and the lowest is $19.10 million. The Joint posted sales of $15.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $78.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $5.38 on Friday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 127,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81. The Joint has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold a total of 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

