Analysts Anticipate Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Brokerages predict that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.62. Signet Jewelers posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

