Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 748,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,042. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $450.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

