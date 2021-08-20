Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $750,729. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,158. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

