Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.83 EPS.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.64. 2,908,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

