Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.79 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

