ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,473,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 5,675,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,367.0 days.

AMS stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. AMS has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

