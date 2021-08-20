Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of AMYT opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

