Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.
Shares of AMYT opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
